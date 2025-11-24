Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time in millennia - VIDEO

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time in millennia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethiopia’s Afar region has witnessed the eruption of the long-dormant Hayli Gubbi volcano for the first time in recorded history, sending massive ash plumes drifting toward Oman and Yemen, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Experts say this is the first eruption in 10,000 years for the southernmost volcano in the Erta Ale range.

The explosive event was recorded around 8:30 a.m. UTC on Sunday, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC).

Resultantly, the volcanic activity sent plumes up to 14 km (45,000 feet) high and released sulfur dioxide.

As of the latest update from VAAC advisory, the eruption has been stopped.

According to the VAAC map, lower-level ash seemed to be drifting over the Red Sea towards Oman, Djibouti, and Oman, prompting the alerts for flights.

On the other hand, the upper-level ash is expected to move farther towards parts of Pakistan, Iran, and India.

Dormant for millennium, Hayli Gubbi is situated in the southeast of the Erta Ale volcanic range in the Afar Rift, considered as one of the most highly active volcanic areas in East Africa.

As a result of the eruption, no reports regarding community damage and flight impacts have been received.

News.Az