Cyprus welcomes Israeli President and UAE foreign minister for talks on regional stability

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed on Thursday, focusing on ways to enhance regional security, according to the Cypriot presidency, News.az reports citing The Jerusalem Post .

A Cypriot government source said Christodoulides met separately with the two officials. It was not immediately clear if there was also a joint meeting. Bin Zayed's visit to the island was not previously announced.Media were not permitted access to the presidential palace, where the meeting took place.Bin Zayed and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar met on Jan. 7, where the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and regional and international efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire were discussed.Cyprus established a maritime corridor sending direct humanitarian aid into Gaza in early 2024.

