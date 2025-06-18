Czech coalition government faces no-confidence vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech lawmakers are set to vote Wednesday on a motion of no confidence in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, following a marathon parliamentary debate over a controversial bitcoin donation to the Justice Ministry.

The motion, brought by the opposition ANO party and supported by the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), stems from the Ministry of Justice’s acceptance of a billion-crown bitcoin donation from a convicted criminal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The donation triggered widespread criticism and led to the resignation of Justice Minister Pavel Blazek.

However, the opposition is still demanding the departure of Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura, whom they accuse of having knowledge of the donation in advance.

The Chamber of Deputies adjourned its debate late Tuesday night after more than 13 hours of continuous deliberation. The discussion resumed Wednesday morning, with a final vote expected later in the day.

Despite strong attacks from the opposition, the government is expected to survive the vote. ANO and SPD together hold 91 seats in the 200-seat lower house, 10 short of the 101 needed to topple the government.

Earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel warned that removing the government just months before scheduled parliamentary elections could lead to political instability.

In March, the Czech Justice Ministry accepted 468 bitcoins from convicted drug trafficker Tomas Jirikovsky, who offered a portion of a cryptocurrency wallet in exchange for assistance unlocking it, a deal approved by then-Justice Minister Pavel Blazek.

News.Az