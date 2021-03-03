Czech Republic reports record breaking number of people hospitalized with COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The maximum number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 during the pandemic was registered in the Czech Republic, the country's Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 8,162 patients are hospitalized in the country, 1,661 of them remain in serious condition - which is also a record number since March 1, 2020, when the Ministry of Health first announced coronavirus in the country. The total number of patients undergoing treatment for coronavirus has increased over the past day from 148,924 to 154,580.

Over the past day, doctors have identified 16,642 coronavirus cases in the country. It is also one of the largest indicators for the entire period of the pandemic. Compared to the previous day, the number of new cases increased by 4,483.

The total number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic in the Czech Republic, with a population of 10.46 mln citizens, has reached 1,269,058. Meanwhile, 1,093,537 people have recovered, 20,941 patients died.

On December 27, 2020, the country started vaccination against coronavirus. So far, 702,023 residents have been vaccinated. The country receives vaccines produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, as well as AstraZeneca.

(c) TASS

News.Az

News.Az