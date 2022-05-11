Czech Senate recognizes Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Senate of the Czech Republic has recognized the actions committed by the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people, Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Yevhen Perebyinis, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

"The Czech Senate has just recognized the crimes committed by the Russian army in Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people. The adopted resolution also supports the Czech Republic's continued supply of weapons to Ukraine and Ukraine's candidate status for EU membership," the ambassador said.

News.Az