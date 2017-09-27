Yandex metrika counter

Dagestan leader Ramazan Abdulatipov resigns

Head of the Dagestan Republic of the Russian Federation Ramazan Abdulatipov will leave his post as part of a new wave of resignation of governors, a source told RBK.

“Abdulatipov has already written a letter of resignation. He was summoned to the presidential administration, where they discussed the resignation and a possible successor to him,” said the source.
 
The source said that Abdulatipov was offered a few posts. "It was unexpected for him. Abdulatipov thought he would remain in power for a lifetime.” 

News.Az


