Dagestan leader Ramazan Abdulatipov resigns
Head of the Dagestan Republic of the Russian Federation Ramazan Abdulatipov will leave his post as part of a new wave of resignation of governors, a source told RBK.
“Abdulatipov has already written a letter of resignation. He was summoned to the presidential administration, where they discussed the resignation and a possible successor to him,” said the source.
The source said that Abdulatipov was offered a few posts. "It was unexpected for him. Abdulatipov thought he would remain in power for a lifetime.”
News.Az