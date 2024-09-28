Daily horoscope for October 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Your astrological prediction for Aries, Gemini, Capricorn and other zodiac signs for October 1, 2024 is here. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favor tomorrow.



Someone really attractive is going to catch your eye today. Even though they might get under your skin and you might even be fascinated by them, their intentions aren’t true or good for that matter. If there is a virus going around, you need to be extra careful. Your immune system is a little weakened. Your ruler planet, Jupiter, has your back today. However, don’t invest in real estate or the stock market. You end up losing money.Some new and interesting developments might be ahead for you in terms of money and job opportunities, try to take advantage of them. No vast improvement might be seen, even if you are recovering from a financial hit, but changes that are taking place should be all for the better. Business meetings shall be fruitful for long time. Minor expenditure is on cards. After many ups and downs in your married life, today is the golden day to cherish your love for each other.Employed signs are feeling motivated at work today. Unemployed signs really need to put some more effort into finding a job. Make that interview happen. Hand out your CV. Today, you might get to know at work that the one you considered as your enemy is actually your well wisher. Expect some luck in social situation. Your lucky numbers are going to be 35, 9, 39 and 12 today.You will not mind what people think of you today. Rather, you will prefer not meeting anyone in your spare time and enjoy the solitude. Good food, romantic moments; all are predicted for you today. But don’t let your healthy eating slip. No matter how tempting it is. You need your energy levels to be the best they can be right now. Some days are there to test us and some to reward us. You may witness tremendous profit in business today.Outdoor activities will be tiring and stressful today. Finances improve later in the day. Friends will come to your aid if needed. There will be financial gain today. You have been handling your savings account better than usual. It is very possible that your boss might get on your nerves today. Wear a Copper bangle for continued good health.Do not gyrate on the same circumference. Think out of the box and break open the shell to stretch to the blues of the endless sky. Reflect on your life designs and patterns and chisel down new avenues of growth. Break the shackles that have keep you free spirit in detention. Love life brings hope Support from seniors as well as colleagues at workplace lifts your morale. Your ex flame will bring in the subtle glow of good luck.Libras have a serious and highly incisive approach to health – you are not taking a lackadaisical approach to anything, and you will tend to be cautious and diligent about whatever you decide to do.New love arises with people who you disagree with the spark of debate is what will draw you to a new person, and the energy of the mental jousting will drive the romance forward.Today, your health is expected to be healthy. Due to your good health, you can plan to play with your friends today. Looks like you and your spouse are getting enough time to spend with each other today. Jupiter is sending out some good energy. The numbers 38 and 2 are going to bring you lots of good luck. A friend is traveling soon and they might ask you to join them in the last minute. Free your schedule.Celebrate your joy by throwing a party in anticipation. You will get to taste the rich chocolate of love today. Great day to implement new projects and plans. Taken Sagittarius signs are feeling good! You are super happy with the person that you are dating. You will feel good around intelligent and funny people today. You will make some extra cash today if you play your cards well.You are healthy as ever. However, if you are a smoker, try to quit smoking as soon as you can. Especially if you have a cough that’s getting worse.Venus is really working its magic today. There will be a lot of lust and desire today. Spend some intimate time together, and make it fun. Single signs enjoy the company of a sassy Sagittarius.You will get opportunities to show your skills today. Use your hidden qualities to make the best of the day. You are likely to enjoy some sporting activity which will maintain your physical fitness. Those who had borrowed money from a relative may have to return that amount in any condition today. Not a good day to wait for luck to make things happen. You feel misunderstood for no faults of yours, let the time pass; things will be more clear.PiscesIt is very possible that you are obsessing with your next promotion. Instead of overthinking and obsessing about it, show your boss why you should get that job position. Before starting any new task or project, talk to those who have gained ample experience in that field. If you have time today, meet them and seek their suggestions and advice. Your lucky numbers are going to be 98, 1, 3, 51, and 18 today. Wear something yellow or blue for extra good luck.

News.Az