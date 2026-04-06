Qatar LNG tankers turn back near Strait of Hormuz

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Two vessels carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Ras Laffan, Qatar, turned back after heading east toward the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship-tracking data.

Had they crossed the strait, it would have marked the first LNG shipments through the key waterway since the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Data from analytics firms Kpler and LSEG showed the vessels, Al Daayen and Rasheeda, loaded their cargoes in late February.

The data also indicated that the Al Daayen tanker was signaling China as its destination.

Kpler data further showed both tankers are controlled by QatarEnergy, which has not yet commented on the development.

News.Az