Space sector gains momentum ahead of SpaceX IPO

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX’s IPO filing last week has set the stage for what could become the largest public offering in history, with a target valuation exceeding $2 trillion.

The move is expected to have a significant impact beyond Elon Musk’s rocket company, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Following the news, shares of Rocket Lab rose about 10%, Planet Labs gained more than 10%, and AST SpaceMobile climbed even higher, signaling strong market optimism. The reaction suggests a SpaceX listing could benefit the broader space sector, not just its own investors.

Analysts say the IPO could reshape how the investment world views the space industry, potentially leading to a re-rating of companies across the sector.

A ‘Netscape’ moment for space?

Silicon Valley’s past could provide insight for the nascent space industry’s future.

"We think this is a Netscape moment for the space economy, in the same way that prior to Netscape going public in '95, the internet was this thing that academics and government employees used — it became an institutional-grade asset class after that,” said Chad Anderson, Space Capital founder and CEO, to Yahoo Finance.

Anderson believes SpaceX’s IPO, like Netscape’s, will give the industry more legitimacy.

“A lot of capital flooded to the [internet] area [after Netscape’s IPO] gave institutional investors a liquid asset to benchmark against. I think the same thing is happening here with SpaceX."

Just as Netscape's 1995 listing made the internet investable to Wall Street, a mid-summer SpaceX IPO would give institutional investors a liquid, high-profile benchmark for the space economy.

Anderson notes that the IPO is "prompting allocators to reconsider just how large and strategically important the space economy has become."

Part of what makes this moment different is that SpaceX is providing the industry a narrative shift.

"The SpaceX IPO has the potential to be a true inflection point for the space economy,” Glen Anderson, Rainmaker Securities CEO and co-founder, told Yahoo Finance.

Rainmaker’s Anderson sees the listing as a watershed moment for the entire investment ecosystem: “For years, investors have treated space as a niche, high-risk frontier — but a public listing at this scale reframes it as critical infrastructure, spanning connectivity, defense, and data.”

Rainmaker, which deals in private securities trading like startups, believes the SpaceX IPO will lead to a “broad re-rating of the entire ecosystem,” meaning space sector companies will have a higher multiple associated with them, with capital flowing in greater volume into adjacent players and new entrants alike.

“SpaceX isn't just going public — it's effectively legitimizing space as a core asset class for global investors,” Rainmaker’s Anderson said.

That “re-rating” may already be underway.

The week of SpaceX's filing, Rocket Lab, with its upcoming Neutron rocket debut and an $816 million government satellite contract in tow, rose alongside Planet Labs, which signed a major multiyear satellite services deal with Sweden earlier this year.

Space Capital’s Chad Anderson points to other names that stand to benefit from the halo effect: Trimble (TRMB), which has built its business on commercial GPS data for construction, and satellite pioneer EchoStar (SATS), which holds SpaceX shares.

The SpaceX IPO may also tempt other private companies to test out public markets.

"I think on the heels of this SpaceX IPO, there are going to be many companies that are going to look to go public and draft behind the giant, now that they've set this new benchmark," he said.

News.Az