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Explosions heard at Iran’s South Pars petrochemical complex

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Explosions heard at Iran’s South Pars petrochemical complex
Source: The Arab Weekly

Explosions were heard at the South Pars petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The South Pars site, located in southern Iran, is a critical hub for the country’s energy industry and has previously been targeted during the ongoing conflict, with earlier strikes hitting gas and petrochemical facilities in the area.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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