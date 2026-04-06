Explosions heard at Iran’s South Pars petrochemical complex
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Source: The Arab Weekly
Explosions were heard at the South Pars petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
The South Pars site, located in southern Iran, is a critical hub for the country’s energy industry and has previously been targeted during the ongoing conflict, with earlier strikes hitting gas and petrochemical facilities in the area.
By Nijat Babayev