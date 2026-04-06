Somali airstrikes kill 12 al-Shabab militants

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Somalia’s Defense Ministry said Monday that national armed forces carried out airstrikes against al-Shabab fighters near the city of Baidoa, killing 12 militants and wounding several others.

The strikes were conducted early Monday in the Gasarta area on the outskirts of Baidoa, in coordination with international security partners, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Baidoa, the administrative capital of South West state, lies about 245 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu.

“These operations form part of ongoing efforts to degrade the operational capabilities of the terrorist group and enhance overall security in the country,” the ministry said. It added that Somalia, with support from international partners, remains committed to continuing such operations to eliminate the threat of terrorism and ensure lasting peace and stability.

Al-Shabab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials and civilians. Since July, Somali forces, backed by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and other partners, have intensified operations against the group in support of the federal government.

The mission’s mandate was renewed for another year by the UN Security Council in December under a UK-backed resolution extending authorization through Dec. 31.

News.Az