‘Dancing With the Stars’ announces full season 34 cast

Dancing With the Stars has revealed its full cast for season 34, set to premiere on September 16 on ABC and Disney+.

The ballroom will feature 14 celebrities, with 10 of them unveiled Wednesday on Good Morning America, News.Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

The confirmed cast includes author and influencer Hilaria Baldwin; Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles; retired NBA star Baron Davis; The Traitors winner Dylan Efron; actor and musician Corey Feldman; Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World star Danielle Fishel; actress Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday); singer Scott Hoying of Pentatonix; singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony; and comedian and actor Andy Richter.

They will join four previously announced contestants: conservationist and TV host Robert Irwin, social media star Alix Earle, and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt in the cast.

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are all set to return.

Season 33 of DWTS put up solid ratings numbers in the fall of 2024, averaging 7.12 million cross-platform viewers over 35 days of viewing. The series airs and streams live on ABC and Disney+ and also has next-day streaming on Hulu.

The coming season will also feature a new professional dancer in Jan Ravnik, best known as one of the dancers on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The list of celebrity-professional pairings is below.

• Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik

• Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko

• Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa

• Baron Davis and Britt Stewart

• Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy

• Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach

• Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson

• Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov

• Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten

• Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold

• Robert Irwin and Whitney Carson

• Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong

• Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas

• Andy Richter and Emma Slater

