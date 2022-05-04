Date of next "Kharibulbul" music festival disclosed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kharibulbul international folklore festival, the first major event of the “Year of Shusha” in Azerbaijan, is due to take place in the city of Shusha on May 12-14, the country’s Ministry of Culture told News.Az.

The event will be co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and the Shusha City State Reserve.

The next Vagif Poetry Days are planned to be held in Shusha in July, the final stage of the Mugham TV Competition, and the gala concert of the winners in July-August. It is also expected to organize international art festivals "Shusha - 2022" and "4 seasons of Shusha".

For the first time since the liberation of Shusha from occupation, the "Kharibulbul" festival was held on May 12 and 13, 2021.

News.Az