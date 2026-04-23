The 2026 Atlanta Film Festival marks 50 years of programming

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The 2026 Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF) has unveiled its programming for its landmark 50th anniversary, celebrating five decades as a premier showcase for independent storytelling.

Taking place from April 23 to May 3, 2026, at the Plaza and Tara Theatres, the festival features 154 films selected from over 5,500 submissions, News.Az reports, citing The Peach Review.

The lineup includes a diverse mix of narrative features, documentaries, shorts, and episodic content, supplemented by virtual screenings from May 4–11.

In honor of the milestone, the festival is hosting "Legacy Screenings" and the 16th annual Creative Conference to highlight both historical impact and future industry trends. Notable marquee titles include Rose of Nevada, Power Ballad, and The Birth of Trap Music, with special appearances by talents such as T.I., David Cross, and Josh Brolin. Executive Director Christopher Escobar stated that the 50th anniversary reflects the growth of the local creative community while continuing to spotlight bold, groundbreaking stories from the next generation of filmmakers.

News.Az