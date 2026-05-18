Cate Blanchett accidentally leaks new film with Selena Gomez

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Hollywood powerhouse Cate Blanchett and global superstar Selena Gomez are officially set to share the screen. The duo will star alongside Michael Fassbender in the highly anticipated next feature from acclaimed director Brady Corbet, fresh off his success with the Oscar-nominated epic The Brutalist.

The major casting news came to light on Sunday, May 17, during a masterclass at the Cannes Film Festival, where Blanchett accidentally let slip that she was "about to work with Brady Corbet on a film." Industry insiders quickly verified the project, confirming that both Gomez and Fassbender had already signed onto the project as well, News.Az reports, citing Mid-Day.

While official plot details for the currently untitled feature remain tightly under wraps, Corbet has dropped several tantalizing hints about its massive scale. The filmmaker revealed that the project will be a genre-defying, potentially "X-rated" historical epic centering on American mysticism and the history of the occult. Though the narrative is expected to span an ambitious timeline stretching from the 19th century all the way to the modern day, the story will be predominantly focused on the 1970s.

The upcoming production promises to be an extraordinary commitment for both the cast and the crew. Corbet recently teased that the new script is a whopping 200 pages long. For context, his previous masterpiece The Brutalist was filmed from a 165-page script and resulted in a sweeping three-and-a-half-hour theatrical runtime. To match that visual scale, the new film will be shot using incredibly rare eight-perf 65mm cameras, with filming locations reportedly spanning Portugal and South Africa.

For Gomez, the high-profile casting marks another massive leap into prestige cinema. It follows her historic Cannes Best Actress win for Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez and her Emmy-nominated run on Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building. Joining forces with a legendary auteur favorite like Blanchett signals an incredibly bold, artistic direction for the multi-hyphenate star.

News.Az