Denzel Washington beats Vin Diesel to Hannibal historical epic

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Hollywood icon Denzel Washington is gearing up to head to Italy this summer to begin filming his highly anticipated historical epic centered on the legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca.

The high-profile biographical project, which is being produced for Netflix, officially reunites Washington with director Antoine Fuqua. The development effectively wins a decades-long Hollywood race against action star Vin Diesel, who has been openly trying to develop a competing three-part cinematic saga about the ancient military commander since 2002. Diesel previously noted that his grueling filming schedule for the Fast & Furious finale ultimately took precedence over his passion project, famously remarking, "Right now, Fast 10 is Everest. So: Everest first, then elephants in the Alps," News.Az reports, citing Screen Rant.

Production for Washington's untitled feature will be headquartered at Rome's historic Cinecittà Studios. The creative team boasts a heavyweight lineup, featuring a screenplay by three-time Academy Award winner John Logan (Gladiator) and cinematography by Oscar winner Robert Richardson. According to the film’s official logline, the story will trace the monumental battles Hannibal orchestrated against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War, exploring his masterful tactical mind and his ultimate downfall at the Battle of Zama.

As the 71-year-old actor prepares to step into ancient history, his extensive back catalog is experiencing a major resurgence on modern streaming charts. According to data from Collider, Washington's 2010 post-apocalyptic Western thriller The Book of Eli has suddenly vaulted into the top ten most-watched movies on AMC+ in the United States. Despite earning a modest $158 million globally upon its theatrical release against massive competition from James Cameron's Avatar, the film has grown into a definitive cult classic due to its striking visuals and a legendary final plot twist.

Industry analysts note that the newfound streaming interest in Washington's older films is largely driven by Netflix's brand-new, seven-episode series adaptation of Man on Fire, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the role Washington made famous in 2004. The action-thriller series became an immediate smash hit, pulling in 11 million views within its first four days on the platform and introducing a new generation of viewers to Washington's iconic decades-long filmography.

News.Az