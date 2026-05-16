John Travolta wins honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes 2026

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Hollywood icon John Travolta was moved to tears at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival after being surprised with a prestigious honorary Palme d’Or on the French Riviera.

The legendary actor, who arrived at the festival for the world premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, received the lifetime achievement accolade during an emotional ceremony. Accepting the trophy from Cannes director Thierry Frémaux, Travolta admitted the recognition was completely unexpected. "This surpasses the Oscar," Travolta told the crowd during his acceptance speech, describing the honor as a deeply "humbling moment," News.Az reports, citing ZOOM

The Pulp Fiction star reminisced about meeting Frémaux in November 2025, noting that he never expected his film to be selected for the festival, let alone accepted early—a milestone that made history for the event. "I was just thrilled to be here! I never anticipated this," he added.

Propeller One-Way Night Coach is a highly personal project for Travolta, adapted from his own 1997 children’s book of the same name. The movie follows a young boy named Jeff and his mother as they embark on a cross-country flight to Hollywood. The film's cast features Travolta’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, alongside Clark Shotwell and Kelly Eviston-Quinnett.

Speaking after the debut screening, Travolta revealed that the lead maternal character is a composite of his mother and his older sister, Ellen. He explained that both women had a profound impact on his life, fueling his early aspirations and watching him turn those dreams into reality. Describing the movie as a window into his childhood roots, Travolta expressed hope that the international audience at Cannes connected with his work.

Produced by JTP Productions and Kids at Play, the film won't require a long wait for audiences at home. Following its historic Cannes run, Propeller One-Way Night Coach is scheduled for a global streaming release on Apple TV on May 29.

News.Az