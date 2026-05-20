Tom Selleck lands exciting new true crime show on History Channel

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Two years after fans tearfully said goodbye to Frank Reagan and the Blue Bloods finale, television icon Tom Selleck is officially ready for his next chapter. The 81-year-old actor is returning to his law and order roots as the host, narrator, and executive producer of a brand-new true crime series for The History Channel.

Provisionally titled Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck, the documentary series will dive deep into some of the most compelling and notable crimes, investigations, and trials throughout American history. Instead of just focusing on the perpetrators, the show will shine a spotlight on the dedicated law enforcement officers who risked everything to bring them to justice, News.Az reports, citing Y Entertainment.

For Selleck, the project feels like a natural evolution after spending over a decade steering the NYPD on CBS. He shared that throughout his career, he has always been drawn to stories about consequences and the pursuit of justice, noting that the new series will examine high-stakes moments in history where decisions carried lasting weight.

While The History Channel has not yet locked in an official premiere date, the announcement marks a major milestone for the beloved actor. Since Blue Bloods wrapped up, Selleck has kept a relatively low profile, focusing on promoting his memoir at events like the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. However, a strategic move last year—signing with powerhouse talent agency UTA—dropped a major hint that he wasn't done with Hollywood just yet.

Though the Blue Bloods universe lives on through the successful CBS spinoff Boston Blue, starring Donnie Wahlberg, fans have desperately missed Selleck's commanding screen presence. Crime and Justice promises to deliver exactly what audiences have been craving: Selleck's trademark authority, warmth, and deep respect for the thin blue line.

News.Az