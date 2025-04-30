Deadly attacks surge in northeastern Nigeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 14 people were killed in an attack in Borno State, marking the latest escalation in the ongoing wave of violence that has been affecting northeastern Nigeria.

This assault is part of a troubling surge in bombings, including a deadly roadside blast earlier in the week that killed 26 people. The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for that bombing, while the identity of the attackers behind the more recent assault remains unclear, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

These attacks emphasize the ongoing instability in northeastern Nigeria, where extremist groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to spread terror. The region has faced militant violence since 2009, with bombings, ambushes, and other attacks regularly targeting both civilians and security forces. The recent surge in violence highlights the growing challenge of addressing the insurgency, which shows no signs of abating.

News.Az