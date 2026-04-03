US forces reportedly searching for downed pilot amid uncertainty over location

+ ↺ − 16 px

US forces are reportedly conducting a search operation for the pilot of a fighter jet that was downed over Iranian territory by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier in the day, according to reports.

Black Hawk helicopters, a C-130 Hercules aircraft, and reconnaissance drones have been deployed in an effort to locate the pilot after the aircraft was struck by Iranian forces, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim news agency.

The report added that fighter jet pilots are typically equipped with GPS-linked systems designed to transmit their location after ejection. However, it said the scale of the search suggests US forces do not have precise information on the pilot’s whereabouts and are relying on alternative methods to locate him.

Tasnim had earlier reported that the pilot may have been captured by Iranian forces in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.

News.Az