French prosecutors probe CNews over hate speech claims

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French prosecutors have opened an investigation into the news channel CNews over alleged hate speech following comments made about the newly elected mayor of Saint-Denis, Bally Bagayoko.

The case, announced by the Paris prosecutor’s office, centers on remarks aired on the channel that were reportedly directed at Bagayoko, who is the first Black mayor of the Paris suburb, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities are examining whether statements made by panelists on CNews on March 27 and 28 amounted to racist or discriminatory speech.

Bagayoko filed a complaint, alleging that the comments constituted racial slurs, prompting the formal legal inquiry.

In addition to the hate speech probe, prosecutors have also opened a separate investigation into alleged cyberbullying targeting the mayor based on his skin color.

CNews, which is owned by the media group controlled by French businessman Vincent Bolloré, has denied any wrongdoing.

The channel described the allegations as unfounded and said no racist comments were made during the broadcasts in question.

The investigation has reignited debate in France over the role of opinion-driven news channels and their influence on political discourse.

Critics argue that CNews and similar outlets focus heavily on immigration and security issues, while supporters defend the channel’s editorial freedom.

Under French law, hate speech and racial slurs can carry significant penalties, including fines and possible prison sentences.

The case is expected to add further scrutiny to the country’s media landscape and ongoing discussions about limits on broadcast speech.

News.Az