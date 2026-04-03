Trump says Vance to target fraud in Democratic states

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, saying Vance’s new role as a “fraud czar” would have a nationwide scope but would primarily target so-called “blue states,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Trump specifically mentioned California, Illinois, Minnesota, Maine, and New York as areas where fraud investigations would be prioritized.

He added that enforcement efforts would extend “everywhere,” but emphasized Democratic-run states as the main focus.

The comments follow an executive order signed last month creating a national task force aimed at investigating alleged misuse of federal funds intended for social welfare programs.

Vance has been appointed to lead the initiative, which the administration says is designed to identify and prevent fraud in government spending.

Trump also stated that enforcement actions have already begun in Los Angeles, though no specific details were provided.

The announcement adds to ongoing political debate in Washington over federal oversight, state governance, and the distribution of public funds.

The initiative is likely to intensify partisan tensions, as critics and supporters differ sharply on the scope and intent of federal fraud investigations.

The administration maintains the effort is focused on accountability, while opponents are expected to question its targeting and implementation.