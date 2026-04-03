US proposes tighter rules on ASML chip exports to China

US proposes tighter rules on ASML chip exports to China

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US lawmakers are proposing new export restrictions that could further limit China’s access to advanced semiconductor manufacturing tools, potentially affecting major suppliers such as ASML.

The draft legislation, known as the MATCH Act, aims to strengthen controls on chipmaking equipment exports and services, intensifying the global technology competition between the United States and China, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The proposed rules would target key technologies used in semiconductor production, including advanced lithography systems essential for producing cutting-edge chips.

If adopted, the law could block not only the sale but also the servicing of certain chip manufacturing equipment to leading Chinese firms.

The restrictions could impact Chinese chipmakers such as SMIC, Hua Hong, Huawei-linked suppliers, CXMT, and YMTC, which rely on imported tools for advanced production processes.

ASML, which dominates the global market for lithography equipment, is among the companies most exposed to tighter export controls.

The initiative reflects Washington’s broader effort to maintain its lead in artificial intelligence and advanced computing by limiting China’s access to critical semiconductor technology.

It also seeks to align restrictions across allied countries, ensuring companies in Europe and Asia follow similar rules to those in the US.

China has been a major market for ASML, accounting for roughly one-third of its sales in 2025.

However, that share is expected to decline as existing export controls and new restrictions reduce access to advanced tools.

The proposal highlights escalating tensions in the semiconductor industry, where governments are increasingly treating chip technology as a strategic national security asset.

If passed, the new law could mark another major step in tightening global supply chains for advanced chips and reshaping the balance of the semiconductor market.

News.Az