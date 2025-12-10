Deadly Thailand-Cambodia clashes displace thousands

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than half a million people have been forced to flee to safer areas amid deadly border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, both countries confirmed on Wednesday.

"Over 400,000 people have been evacuated to safe shelters," Thai Defense Ministry spokesman Surasant Kongsiri told a news conference, adding that over 700 schools have been closed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"Thailand stands firmly for peace but peace must come with safety and security of our citizens," Surasant said, according to a video record of his news briefing.

The displacement of people has been reported across seven Thai border provinces.

Cambodia has also reported the displacement of more than 127,000 people on its side of the border as the two sides used heavy weaponry.

At least 14 people, including nine Cambodian civilians and five Thai soldiers, have reportedly been killed since Monday.



​​​​​​​Nine Cambodian civilians, including one infant, and 46 others have been injured by the Thai attacks, daily Phnom Penh Post reported Wednesday.

Authorities on two sides of the border have also closed schools and some have been converted into emergency shelters.

“Fierce fighting between Thai and Cambodian forces is continuing for a fourth day today, with Cambodian troops launching rocket, mortar and artillery bombardments,” Thai PBS reported.

The two sides have accused each other of initiating the latest clashes, which broke the peace deal they signed in October, in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

Washington has expressed "concern" over the deadly clashes and Trump is expected to speak with leaders of the two countries.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has said: “Thailand’s position remains the status quo. No ceasefire.”

The two Southeast Asian neighbors have a decades-long border dispute, which has resulted in intermittent clashes.

