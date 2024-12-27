Deadly winter storms batter US west coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Winter winds in the US have delivered deadly surf conditions to western states and reports of tornadoes to Texas, as parts of the US faced severe weather over the holidays.

With waves as high as 30ft (9.1m) in some areas of California, the US National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for the US West Coast through Sunday and cautioned inexperienced surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.The weather is blamed for multiple injuries and at least one death after a man was found under debris on the coast. The public was told to be vigilant and to "never turn your back on the ocean".Meanwhile, storms across parts of Texas prompted tornado sightings and flight delays on Thursday.On the West Coast, the NWS warned of possibly "life threatening conditions" for swimmers as storms continued to rock the California coast."Stay off jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure," the National Weather Service warned in a release on Thursday.California has faced days of dangerous surf conditions.A wharf in Santa Cruz, California, collapsed after it was struck by strong waves earlier this week.In a separate incident, the Marina Police Department responded to reports that an adult man had been swept out to sea on Monday. Rescue officials were forced to call off an air and sea search due to dangerous conditions.Farther up the Pacific Coast, the US states of Washington and Oregon are also under heavy surf advisories until Friday afternoon.Down in Texas, the winter winds brought reports of tornadoes.

News.Az