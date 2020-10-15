Death toll from Armenian army's shelling of graveyard in Tartar during funeral, rises to 4 - UPDATED

The death toll as a result of the Armenian army’s shelling of the cemetery during funeral has risen to 4, APA’s Karabakh bureau reports.

Amirov Isgandar Yelmar injured during the accident has also died.

The armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire regime, continue to shell the territories of Tartar district with heavy artillery.

On October 15, Armenians once again targeted civilians. The Armenian army fired on the graveyard in the territory of Tartar district during the funeral using heavy artillery.

As a result of the shelling, Parviz Novruz Orujov, born in 1989, Vasif Bahadur Rustamov, born in 1962 and Shakir Khasay Zamanov, born in 1988 were killed, while Fuzuli Ali Mammadov, Isgandar Yelmar Amirov, Elsevar Vali Allahverdiyev, Nofel Yelmar Amirov and Rafael Gazanfar Gazanfarli were hospitalized with serious injuries.

As a result of this act of vandalism, several graves were destroyed in the cemetery, and the cars of residents, who attended the funeral, were severely damaged.

