Estonia opens embassy in Yerevan after shifting envoy from Tbilisi

The embassy was inaugurated on April 10 with the participation of Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. Tallinn described the move as “a symbol of trust, commitment and a new chapter in relations between Estonia and Armenia,” News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

During the visit, Tsahkna held talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The sides signed a memorandum on expanded partnership. Discussions focused on Armenia’s peace process with Azerbaijan, preparations for the first EU–Armenia summit, and prospects for further cooperation.

“Peace and connectivity are key for the future of the region. We must maintain international attention on Russia’s war against Ukraine and continue to apply pressure on the aggressor,” Tsahkna wrote on X after meeting Pashinyan.

Mardisalu-Kahar concluded her mission in Georgia on March 10. Estonia is currently represented in Tbilisi by chargé d’affaires Gita Kalmet.

Tallinn said the decision to end the ambassador’s posting in Georgia was linked to cooling relations with the Georgian government and a simultaneous strengthening of ties with Armenia. The Estonian Foreign Ministry said that due to the “systematic alienation” of Georgian authorities from democratic principles, support for Georgian institutions was no longer a priority in its foreign policy.

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili said she saw “nothing extraordinary” in the decision, adding that Estonia had not formally informed Tbilisi about the envoy’s relocation.

Estonia opened its embassy in Georgia in 2006, while Georgia established its mission in Estonia in 2007. Georgia currently does not have an ambassador in Estonia.