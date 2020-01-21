Death toll from coronavirus outbreak in China's Wuhan rises to six
The death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to six in China’s central city of Wuhan as of Jan. 20, the city’s mayor told state television, Reuter
A total of 258 cases had been confirmed in the city by the end of Monday, Zhou Xianwang said in an interview.
Separately, China’s eastern Zhejiang provincial health authority said a total of five cases of new coronavirus were confirmed as of noon Jan. 21.
