Death toll from earthquakes in Japan rises to 92
- 05 Jan 2024 06:26
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 192088
- World
The death toll from earthquakes that continue in the central part of Japan for the fifth day in a row has reached 92, News.Az reports citing media reports.
As many as 242 people are missing. According to the latest data, more than 250 people have suffered injuries of various severity.
Since January 1, Japan has seen more than 700 earthquakes of various strength. The magnitude of the most powerful one amounted to 7.6.