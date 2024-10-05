Death toll from floods, landslides in Bosnia and Herzegovina rises to 17

At least 17 people have lost their lives amid heavy rains, landslides, and floods in Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to officials.

Civil Protection Administration appealed to citizens to avoid traveling on the roads to Konjic and Jablanica municipalities, urging everyone to follow the instructions of rescue services to prevent further casualties, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Many residents were forced to evacuate as the intense downpours caused rivers to overflow and triggered landslides, severely disrupting life in Jablanica and Konjic.Meanwhile, it was reported that the key routes in the region have been blocked and it is hampering rescue efforts.A mosque in Jablanica has also been completely submerged.The Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina are engaged in helping the civilian population at risk from floods.According to the Red Cross of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, more than 20 residential buildings have been destroyed, and the lives and health of hundreds of households are at great risk.Also, the Railways announced that there are serious damages to the railway facilities over a length of 17 kilometers (10.6 miles) that connects the capital Sarajevo.Education is suspended in the flood-affected areas, and public transport vehicles are reported to be out of service for a while.Apart from the north of Herzegovina and part of central Bosnia, the municipalities of Kresevo, Kiseljak, and Fojnica are also affected by the floods.

