Australia, Japan launch $7B warship deal to boost security

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Australia and Japan have formally launched a landmark $7 billion warship agreement, marking one of Tokyo’s most significant military export deals in decades.

Defence ministers Richard Marles and Shinjiro Koizumi signed key contracts to begin delivering advanced frigates to the Royal Australian Navy. The agreement builds on a broader partnership aimed at strengthening regional security, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Under the deal, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will construct the first three upgraded Mogami-class multi-role frigates in Japan, with delivery expected from 2029. An additional eight vessels will later be built in Australia, supporting local shipbuilding capabilities.

The warships are designed for multiple missions, including anti-submarine warfare, surface combat, and air defense. Officials say they will play a key role in protecting critical maritime routes across the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

The agreement reflects Japan’s ongoing shift toward a more active defense posture following the end of its long-standing military export restrictions in 2014. It also highlights deepening security ties between Canberra and Tokyo as both nations respond to rising strategic competition in the region.

Australia plans to deploy the new fleet to safeguard its northern approaches and maintain stability across key shipping lanes, where military activity has been increasing.

The deal underscores a broader trend of closer defense cooperation among Indo-Pacific partners as geopolitical tensions continue to evolve.

News.Az