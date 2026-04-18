Zaporizhzhia struck by drones as missile threat rises

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian drone strikes hit residential areas in Zaporizhzhia overnight, leaving at least one person injured and triggering fires across the city, local officials said.

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the attack targeted civilian neighborhoods. The strikes damaged private homes, vehicles, and an infrastructure facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency crews responded quickly to extinguish fires that broke out at multiple impact sites. Officials confirmed that one man was wounded and is receiving medical care, while assessments of further casualties and damage are ongoing.

Shortly after the drone attack, authorities warned of a possible escalation. Residents were urged to seek shelter amid the threat of additional strikes from Kh-59 and Kh-69 air-launched missiles.

The attack comes as part of a broader wave of aerial assaults across Ukraine. Over the past 24 hours, hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles were launched, hitting multiple regions and causing casualties and destruction in several major cities.

Ukraine’s air force said most incoming targets were intercepted or neutralized, but some strikes still reached urban areas, underscoring the continued danger to civilians.

News.Az