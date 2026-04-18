Severe storms hit Chicago area, triggering tornado warnings

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Severe storms brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to the Chicago area on Friday, with multiple tornado warnings issued for counties across Illinois and northwest Indiana, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Following an afternoon of unseasonably warm temperatures reaching into the 70s and even 80s, storms and showers began moving into the region around 5 p.m.

Most of northeastern Illinois was placed under an “enhanced” risk of severe weather, a level three out of five on the scale used by the Storm Prediction Center, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms came as many residents were still dealing with flooding and elevated water levels caused by earlier storms during the week.

More than 18,000 people across the Chicago area were left without power after severe thunderstorms and strong winds swept through the region on Friday.

Power outages were reported across a wide area, stretching from the western border of Illinois to the shores of Lake Michigan.

News.Az