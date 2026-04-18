Antalya Diplomacy Forum features panel session on “South Caucasus: A Strategic Hub in the Making”

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On April 17, a panel session titled “South Caucasus: A Strategic Hub in the Making” was held as as part of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Speakers at the panel session included Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor on Foreign Policy and Security of Türkiye, Levan Zhorzholiani, Head of Administration of Government, Georgia, and Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Armenia, who shared their perspectives on the topics discussed, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his remarks, Hikmet Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan is fully committed to peace in the region. "Through concrete steps and pragmatic cooperation with the Armenian side, Azerbaijan is advancing the peace process in practice, strengthening mutual trust between the two countries," he mentioned.

"Today, real peace prevails in the South Caucasus, and Azerbaijan remains committed to strengthening it. We have demonstrated both political determination and diplomatic courage in this effort," Hikmet Hajiyev underlined.

According to him, trade relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan are starting to emerge.



“The disruption of global logistics and supply chains has once again demonstrated the importance of the Middle Corridor. At the same time, we are reviewing the “Four Seas” concept, building a broad network of connections linking the Caspian, Black, Mediterranean, and Adriatic Seas," the Presidential Assistant said.

He noted that Azerbaijan is not only a South Caucasus country but a state with a multiple geopolitical identity.

Other speakers stated that the South Caucasus stands out as a strategic hub, where energy and trade corridors intersect, at a time when global power balances are shifting and uncertainties are deepening.

It was mentioned that the growing geopolitical and economic importance of the region makes sustaining stability critical for both regional countries and global actors. Türkiye, with its constructive approach prioritizing diplomacy and cooperation, acts as a bridge that strengthens regional dialogue, builds confidence and contributes to managing regional uncertainties.

News.Az