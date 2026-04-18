Madonna stuns crowd as surprise Coachella 2026 guest for Sabrina Carpenter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sabrina Carpenter brought out Madonna as a surprise guest during her headlining performance at the Coachella weekend two on Friday night, with the two pop stars performing “Vogue,” “Like A Prayer,” and an unreleased track together, News.Az reports, citing the Hollywood Reporter.

The “Queen of Pop” appeared on stage while the Grammy-winning singer was performing “Juno,” at the moment Carpenter delivers the lyric, “Have you ever tried this one?” The performance then transitioned into Madonna’s iconic “Vogue” medley, with both artists singing the hit together.

The pair went on to seemingly debut a new song from Madonna’s upcoming album Confessions II. Afterward, the “Material Girl” singer thanked Carpenter for the invitation before the duo performed “Like A Prayer” together, adding to the spectacle.

Madonna’s appearance made the set more musically star-studded compared to Carpenter’s first-week performance, where guest appearances were limited to actors such as Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, and Sam Elliott.

During the Friday night show, Carpenter also welcomed actress Geena Davis to deliver a monologue, mirroring Sarandon’s appearance a week earlier. Terry Crews also joined mid-set, joking about his role in White Chicks and briefly singing “A Thousand Miles.”

Madonna’s surprise appearance followed her recent confirmation that Confessions II will be released in July, marking her first album since Madame X in 2019.

Carpenter’s overall performance maintained the old Hollywood glamour style seen during the first weekend. With her set concluded, attention now shifts to Justin Bieber, who is set to headline Saturday night, followed by Karol G on Sunday.

Weekend two will also include a surprise performance by country star Kacey Musgraves at the Sahara Tent on Saturday afternoon, filling the slot previously occupied by Jack White during the first weekend.

News.Az