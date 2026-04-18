Russian drone hits homes in Kharkiv, 2 injured

Consequences of the Russian attack on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region (Photo: t.me/synegubov)

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A Russian drone strike hit a residential area in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, injuring two civilians and damaging multiple homes, local authorities said.

The attack targeted a private house in the city of Bohodukhiv, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A 42-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were injured in the strike. Both are receiving medical treatment, officials said, though the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

The drone impact also sparked a fire at the scene. Flames spread quickly, damaging at least three residential buildings along with nearby outbuildings.

Emergency services responded to contain the blaze and assess the damage.

The latest strike highlights the ongoing risk to civilian areas in the Kharkiv region, which has repeatedly come under attack during the conflict.

News.Az