Indonesia floods death toll tops 710, over 500 missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from recent floods and landslides across three provinces on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island has risen to 712, with 507 people still missing, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) announced on Tuesday.

About 1.1 million people have been displaced in North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rescue teams face challenges reaching several villages as floods have washed away roads and destroyed bridges. Despite the use of helicopters and boats, authorities say worsening weather and damaged infrastructure continue to hamper relief efforts.

Efforts to restore telecommunications are also underway. The Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs reported that more than 90 percent of transmission towers in the affected areas of West Sumatra and North Sumatra have resumed operations, helping residents reconnect and access vital information.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Monday that the government is carrying out rescue and relief operations with full force. He emphasized the need for an effective response to climate change and called on local governments to play a stronger role in environmental protection and preparation for future extreme weather events.

News.Az