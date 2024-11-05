Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip nears 43,400 — health ministry
The death toll from Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023 is nearing 43,400 with more than 102,200 people being wounded, Gaza’s health ministry said, News.az reports.
According to the ministry, as many as 43,391 people have been killed, including 17 in the past 24 hours alone. As many as 102 civilians received wounds during the past day, bringing the overall number of those wounded up to 102,347.
