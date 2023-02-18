Death toll from powerful quakes in Türkiye surpasses 40,600

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 40,642 people were killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Feb. 6, the country’s disaster management agency said on Saturday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The quakes were followed by over 5,700 aftershocks, Yunus Sezer, head of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), told reporters.

Noting that evacuations from the earthquake zone to other provinces continued, Sezer said: "More than 430,000 people have so far been evacuated.”

News.Az