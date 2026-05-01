Passenger bus overturns in Türkiye's Balikesir, 3 dead - VIDEO

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A passenger bus accident in Balikesir has left three people dead and 22 others injured after the vehicle overturned on a regional highway.

The crash occurred in the Bandırma district along the Bandırma-Çanakkale road, near Külefli neighborhood, when the bus lost control, struck the median, and flipped over. The cause of the accident and the identity of the driver have not yet been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and medical teams, were dispatched to the scene following reports of the crash. Injured passengers were extracted from the vehicle and transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities confirmed that three people died at the scene. The victims’ bodies were taken to the morgue of Bandirma Training and Research Hospital.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic due to the accident but reopened after the bus was removed from the scene.

An investigation is expected to determine the exact cause of the crash.

News.Az