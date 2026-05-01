Hakan Fidan, Araghchi hold call on Iran-US negotiations

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation on Friday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

The two ministers discussed recent developments in the ongoing negotiation process between Iran and the United States, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The call comes amid continued regional diplomatic efforts focused on reducing tensions and advancing talks linked to Iran-US relations.

According to the information provided, the broader regional situation was also part of the discussion, including efforts tied to maintaining a ceasefire reached earlier in April following a period of conflict. The truce, mediated with regional involvement, has largely held while diplomatic contacts continue.

Officials noted that behind-the-scenes negotiations and mediation efforts remain ongoing, as involved parties seek to prevent further escalation and explore long-term political solutions.

The conversation reflects continued engagement between Ankara and Tehran on regional stability and diplomatic coordination, particularly regarding sensitive Iran-US negotiations.

News.Az