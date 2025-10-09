Death toll from Typhoon Matmo rises to 10 in Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rains and floods triggered by Typhoon Matmo have left 10 people dead and seven others injured across northern and north-central Vietnam, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

More than 222,000 houses were inundated and 711 others severely damaged, while about 23,000 hectares of rice and other crops were submerged. Nearly 360,000 livestock and poultry were killed or swept away, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Power outages affected over 217,000 households, while communication networks were partially disrupted, according to the report.

On Wednesday, the Vietnamese government approved an emergency relief package worth 140 billion Vietnamese dong (about 5.7 million U.S. dollars) to support affected provinces, the report added.

