Typhoon Matmo leaves at least 8 dead in Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heavy rains and flooding caused by Typhoon Matmo have resulted in the deaths of eight people and left five others injured, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

Over 15,700 houses were submerged and more than 400 others damaged, while over 14,600 hectares of rice and other crops were inundated, the agency said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

More than 97,000 livestock and poultry were killed or swept away, while flooding, landslides, and traffic disruptions occurred at 602 locations across northern mountainous and north-central provinces.

On Tuesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh issued an urgent directive calling for intensified efforts to prevent flash floods and landslides, and ensure safety for residents in affected areas, according to the report.

News.Az