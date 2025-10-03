Typhoon Bualoi leaves 51 dead in Vietnam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Typhoon Bualoi and ensuing floods and landslides have killed 51 people, left 14 others missing and injured 164 across northern and central Vietnam, with preliminary economic losses estimated at nearly 15.9 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 608 million U.S. dollars), the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority said in a report on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The typhoon damaged or submerged more than 238,000 houses, inundated nearly 89,000 hectares of rice and other crops, and caused losses to over 17,000 hectares of aquaculture and nearly 50,300 hectares of forests.

The typhoon also severely damaged infrastructure, with over 8,800 electricity poles downed and nearly 468,500 households still without power, while nearly 1,500 schools were damaged, according to the report.

Local authorities are continuing recovery efforts, mobilizing equipment to clear blocked roads, restore essential services and support affected communities, the report added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday approved a support package worth 2.524 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 96.5 million dollars) from the central budget reserve to 15 affected localities for emergency relief, Vietnam News Agency reported Friday.

