Death toll in Bosnia retirement home fire rises to 15 after two more victims die

The death toll from a devastating fire at a retirement home in northeastern Bosnia has risen to 15, after two women who were hospitalised in critical condition died on Thursday evening, local prosecutors said.

The blaze broke out on Nov. 4 on the seventh floor of the home in the city of Tuzla, where elderly residents were housed, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities said 10 people died overnight from carbon monoxide poisoning, while five more succumbed to their injuries in the days that followed.

Hospital officials confirmed that 10 survivors remain under treatment, with one person still in critical condition.

Investigators say the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit in one resident’s room. The prosecutor’s office said the probe is continuing to determine whether negligence or safety failures contributed to the tragedy.

