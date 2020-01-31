Death toll in China’s coronavirus outbreak rises to 213

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213, the National Health Commission said Friday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Some 9,692 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, have been reported in China.

It was reported that 43 people have died in the last 24 hours and a total of 15,238 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

Tens of cases have also been reported in Thailand, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, the U.S., France, Germany, North Korea, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Vietnam, Italy, Nepal, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Finland and India.

The novel coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city, is said to have been transmitted to humans from animals, particularly bats.

The virus has raised alarm globally with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide. Several airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan.

The World Health Organization called an emergency meeting Thursday and declared the outbreak an international emergency.

