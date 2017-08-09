Death toll in China’s Sichuan quake rises to 13

+ ↺ − 16 px

A local government in southwest China says the death toll from a strong earthquake has risen to 13 with 175 injured.

The government in Aba prefecture in Sichuan province says 28 of the people are seriously injured, The Washington Post reports.

The quake Tuesday hit an area that includes a popular national park known for its spectacular waterfalls, and Xinhua said five tourists were among the dead.

The agency said more than 30,000 tourists at Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, were relocated to safety with help from tourist buses and private vehicles.

