Death toll in Chinese earthquake rises to 131
The number of people killed by a devastating earthquake in northwest China has risen to 131, News.Az reports citing TASS. n
As many as 113 people died in the northwestern province of Gansu and 18 - in the western province of Qinghai.
A series of tremors with the magnitude of up to 6.2 rattled Gansu on Monday. The epicenter of the seismic event was located at a depth of 10 kilometers. At the time of the disaster, the temperature dropped to -14 degrees Celsius (6.8 degrees Fahrenheit) at night. The disaster-hit areas are located in the highlands, about 2,000 meters above sea level. The authorities in Gansu raised their earthquake emergency response to the second-highest level.
More than 150,000 buildings in Gansu were either damaged or destroyed. Around 500 people were injured. At least 2,000 rescuers are involved in the search and rescue operation.