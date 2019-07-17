Death toll in Mumbai building collapse rises to 14

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a building collapse in Mumbai rose to 14, while eight people have been rescued and hospitalized and two others were discharged after treatment, Mumbai police said Wednesday, Xinhua reported.

Many people are still feared trapped as the rescue machines and equipments were unable to reach the site due to narrow pathway to the collapsed four-storey building on Tuesday. The death toll is likely to go up further.

Three teams from the National Disaster Response Force are involved in the rescue operation, who have termed it as a level 2 incident, while level 1 is the most serious under the system that measures the severity of a building collapse.

The adjacent buildings have also been vacated as a precautionary measure and residents have been shifted to a nearby school.

"We have given permission to redevelop that area. We will know after investigation if the redevelopment initiative was delayed. Right now we are focusing on rescuing trapped people," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters.

