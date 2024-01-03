Death toll rises to 62 in strong Japan quakes as aftershocks continue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll has risen to 62 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa as of 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday, after a series of powerful earthquakes hit the area in central Japan and the vicinity, with aftershocks and more damage reports coming in, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the Noto Peninsula at 10:54 a.m. local time on Wednesday at a depth of 10 km, measuring upper 5, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

A series of strong earthquakes, with a major one of preliminary 7.6 magnitude, occurred on Monday at a shallow depth on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture. The JMA has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

The JMA has lifted all tsunami advisories along the Sea of Japan following the quake, but weather officials warned that strong aftershocks may occur in the week, especially over the next two to three days.

Since Monday, Japan has been hit by at least 155 quakes.

